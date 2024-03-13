ADVERTISEMENT

CBI probe sought into Aneeshya’s death

March 13, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Mother of S. Aneeshya, assistant public prosecutor, Paravur, who allegedly ended her life, has moved the Kerala High Court seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into her death.

A note reportedly left by Aneeshya indicated that she had suffered mental torture at the hands of some of her colleagues. Though a police case was registered, the investigating officers were lower in rank than those named in the note, according to the petitioner.

Two officials were suspended from service following the incident. However, the investigation has not made any significant progress. It was conducted in a perfunctory manner, she complained. The petitioner said the investigation would be sabotaged owing to the high-handedness of persons whose names were mentioned in the note.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court has sought the views of the State government in the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US