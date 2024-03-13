CBI probe sought into Aneeshya’s death

March 13, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KOCHI

Mother of S. Aneeshya, assistant public prosecutor, Paravur, who allegedly ended her life, has moved the Kerala High Court seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into her death.

A note reportedly left by Aneeshya indicated that she had suffered mental torture at the hands of some of her colleagues. Though a police case was registered, the investigating officers were lower in rank than those named in the note, according to the petitioner.

Two officials were suspended from service following the incident. However, the investigation has not made any significant progress. It was conducted in a perfunctory manner, she complained. The petitioner said the investigation would be sabotaged owing to the high-handedness of persons whose names were mentioned in the note.

The court has sought the views of the State government in the case.