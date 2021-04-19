CBI may file FIR in ISRO case

Special Crime Unit in New Delhi likely to be entrusted with probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) may register a First Information Report (FIR) shortly on the alleged framing of space scientist Nambi Narayanan in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) espionage case.

It was on a petition moved by Mr. Narayanan against the failure of the State government to initiate action against “erring” police officials Siby Mathews, K.K. Joshua, and S. Vijayan, who probed the ISRO espionage case, that the apex court passed the order.

The Supreme Court had last week directed the agency to treat the Justice D. K. Jain Commission report into the alleged incidents as a “preliminary inquiry report and proceed in the matter appropriately.”

While asking the CBI not to make the committee report public, the court suggested that it could use the report during “further inquiry/investigation process that is required to be undertaken by the CBI as recommended in the report.”

In all probability, said a former member of the CBI investigation team, the investigation would be entrusted with Special Crime Unit in New Delhi, which had earlier probed the case. Since the CBI had filed a closure report with the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Ernakulam, the FIR was likely to be filed with the same court, he said.

Criminal conspiracy

According to C. Unnikrishnan, the counsel for Mr. Narayanan, the CBI will have to probe the criminal conspiracy hatched by the top police officials, the political leaders and others to falsely implicate the space scientist.

The agency may have to interrogate those persons who were in power in the State during the alleged offence to bring out the extent of the conspiracy, he said.

The framing of the false case against the space scientist should be treated as waging of war against the government of India as it sabotaged the ambitious space exploration plans of the country besides causing huge loss to the country, he said.

The police officials may be investigated against the penal offences of giving false evidence, fabricating false evidence, giving false evidence for procuring conviction and threatening to give false evidence. There is also the probability of some senior police officers, who were also victimised in the case, being listed as prosecution witnesses, he said.