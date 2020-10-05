CBI interrogates Life Mission CEO

KOCHI

The officials of the CBI interrogated U.V. Jose, the Chief Executive of the Life Mission, in connection with the complaints of violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act regarding the Wadakkanchery housing project.

The CBI had filed a First Information Report in the case following a complaint from Anil Akkara, MLA.

The CBI had asked Mr. Jose to produce all the original files, including note sheets and correspondences, related to the project at Wadakkanchery.

It had also specifically asked for all the correspondences, files note sheets regarding the signing of MoU between the Mission and Red Crescent, all correspondences related to the UAE Consulate regarding the project and purchase of land for the project at Wadakkanchery.

Two senior officials of Life Mission and Wadakancherry Municipal Secretary Mohammad Anas also appeared before the investigating agency.