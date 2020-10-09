CBI hands over case diary of Life Mission probe to court

State govt. had challenged the FIR in the court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the irregularities in the LIFE Mission project implementation on Friday handed over to the Kerala High Court the case diary relating to the probe.

The CBI on Thursday sought permission of Justice V.G. Arun to produce the case diary for perusal in connection with the case filed by the State government and Santhosh Eappen of Unitac challenging the FIR.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Anil Akkara on whose complaint CBI registered a case said in an affidavit filed in the court that the Consulate General of UAE had no authority to float any tenders on behalf of UAE Red Crescent Authority for the construction of apartments and health centres with its financial aid for LIFE Mission. This was in response to the claim of the company that it had participated in a tender floated by the Consulate General of UAE.

Mr. Akkara further stated that the claim in the petition of Mr. Eappen that ₹3.80 crore received by the companies was paid to Khalid, an officer of the UAE consulate, was not true. It was a cooked up one to cover the illegal transactions made by the companies of the petitioner with the foreign contribution received by it.

The alleged transaction made by the companies of the petitioner to Isomo Trading Company was also violative of the provisions of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. The allegation in the petition that one of the phones purchased by the petitioner as demanded by Swapna Suresh was presented to Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala was a politically motivated one.