ADVERTISEMENT

CBI gives clean chit to K.C. Venugopal in rape case

December 23, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly given a clean chit to All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal in the sensational rape case that had been filed on the basis of a complaint by the prime accused in the solar scam that had rocked the Oommen Chandy government that had come into power in 2011.

In its final report submitted at the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate court, the probe team has stated the lack of evidence to support the complainant’s allegations of rape. While the duo had met on various occasions, there were no proof to substantiate her claims of having been subjected to sexual assault, sources said.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government that had come into power in 2016 had instituted a Crime Branch investigation into the complaints and later transferred them to the CBI five years later.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The CBI had in August 2021 registered a case against six prominent leaders, including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Mr. Venugopal, former Ministers Adoor Prakash and A.P. Anil Kumar, Hibi Eden, MP, and BJP vice president A.P. Abdullakutty, on the basis of the complaint that they had sought sexual favours from the complainant in reciprocation for extending official patronage for her business endeavour.

The agency had recently absolved Mr. Eden and Mr. Prakash, both currently MPs, of the charges after finding scarce evidence against them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US