CBI gives clean chit to K.C. Venugopal in rape case

December 23, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly given a clean chit to All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal in the sensational rape case that had been filed on the basis of a complaint by the prime accused in the solar scam that had rocked the Oommen Chandy government that had come into power in 2011.

In its final report submitted at the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate court, the probe team has stated the lack of evidence to support the complainant’s allegations of rape. While the duo had met on various occasions, there were no proof to substantiate her claims of having been subjected to sexual assault, sources said.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government that had come into power in 2016 had instituted a Crime Branch investigation into the complaints and later transferred them to the CBI five years later.

The CBI had in August 2021 registered a case against six prominent leaders, including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Mr. Venugopal, former Ministers Adoor Prakash and A.P. Anil Kumar, Hibi Eden, MP, and BJP vice president A.P. Abdullakutty, on the basis of the complaint that they had sought sexual favours from the complainant in reciprocation for extending official patronage for her business endeavour.

The agency had recently absolved Mr. Eden and Mr. Prakash, both currently MPs, of the charges after finding scarce evidence against them.