CBI facilitates return of murder accused to Kerala from Saudi Arabia

November 24, 2023 05:24 am | Updated 02:12 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has facilitated the return of an accused, wanted by the Kerala police for murder and other offences, from Saudi Arabia via the Interpol channels.

The accused has been identified as Sudheesh Ramachandran, who had been absconding for the past several years. The CBI’s Global Operation Centre coordinated over the Interpol channels, and the Red Notice subject was finally located in Saudi Arabia.

Owing to the close assistance of the agency’s counterparts in Riyadh, the accused was brought back from Saudi Arabia on Thursday by a Kerala police team, said the CBI. Sudheesh was wanted by the Kerala police in a case registered at the Thumba police station in Thiruvananthapuram City in 2006.

The Red Notice was issued against him on May 26, 2021, at the request of the Kerala police. It was circulated among all the Interpol member countries for information on his whereabouts.

