CBI facilitates return of accused in newspaper proprietor assault case from UAE

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has facilitated the return of a person, wanted for allegedly assaulting the proprietor of newspaper “The Criminal” in Kerala’s Kozhikode in 2005, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The accused has been identified as Khamis Othman al Hammadi Otham. He was detained by the Kerala police at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Friday (September 6, 2024) evening.

He was wanted for grievously assaulting Shamsudheen, the newspaper proprietor, with a sword in Kozhikode.

“A group of three accused persons, including the subject, allegedly came in a van on July 15, 2005, at KP Chandran Road, Kasaba, and purposefully hit down and hacked motorcycle pillion rider Mr. Shamsudheen...using swords with the intention to kill him. Mr. Shamsudheen was injured grievously,” said the agency.

On February 17, 2020, an Interpol Red Notice was earlier issued on the request of the Kerala police via the CBI. The Global Operations Centre of the CBI coordinated closely with the police and Interpol’s Abu Dhabi unit for geolocation of the accused.