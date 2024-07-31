CBI court sentences 12 accused in Cong. leader Ramabhadran’s murder to life imprisonment

The CBI Special Court here on Wednesday sentenced 12 of the accused in the murder of Congress leader Nediyara Ramabhadran in Anchal to life imprisonment.

The court also ordered them to pay a fine totalling ₹74 lakh, of which ₹50 lakh will be paid to Ramabhadran’s kin. The accused are Gireesh, Afsa, Najumal, Sali alias Kochunni, Riyas alias Muneer, Shibu, Vimal, Sudheesh, Shan, Ratheesh, Biju and Renjith.

Ramabhadran, an INTUC leader, was hacked to death in front of his wife and two minor daughters at their home in Yeroor on April 10, 2010. The murder had grabbed public attention, particularly on account of the involvement of CPI(M) workers in the crime.

The case was initially investigated by the local police and then by the Crime Branch. The CBI took over the case in October 2015 following a High Court order based on a writ petition filed by Ramabhadran’s wife Bindu V.S.

