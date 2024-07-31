GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CBI court sentences 12 accused in Cong. leader Ramabhadran’s murder to life imprisonment

Published - July 31, 2024 07:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The CBI Special Court here on Wednesday sentenced 12 of the accused in the murder of Congress leader Nediyara Ramabhadran in Anchal to life imprisonment.

The court also ordered them to pay a fine totalling ₹74 lakh, of which ₹50 lakh will be paid to Ramabhadran’s kin. The accused are Gireesh, Afsa, Najumal, Sali alias Kochunni, Riyas alias Muneer, Shibu, Vimal, Sudheesh, Shan, Ratheesh, Biju and Renjith.

Ramabhadran, an INTUC leader, was hacked to death in front of his wife and two minor daughters at their home in Yeroor on April 10, 2010. The murder had grabbed public attention, particularly on account of the involvement of CPI(M) workers in the crime.

The case was initially investigated by the local police and then by the Crime Branch. The CBI took over the case in October 2015 following a High Court order based on a writ petition filed by Ramabhadran’s wife Bindu V.S.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.