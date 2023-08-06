CBI court orders police protection for two witnesses in Periye twin murder case

August 06, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The trial in the Periye twin murder case has witnessed some unusual developments with the trial court ordering police protection for two crucial witnesses, who complained of being intimidated and threatened by alleged Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] sympathisers.

K. Kamanees, Special Judge of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Court 2, directed the District Police Chief, Wayanad, “to afford necessary protection to the witnesses, if needed and so required” by them, according to the information on the court website.

Some witnesses had reportedly complained that they had seen unknown persons brandishing weapons roaming around near their places of residence. Another witness is learnt to have informed the court that he was warned against deposing before the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two Indian Youth Congress activists, Kripesh and Sarath Lal, were hacked to death on February 17, 2018 in Kasaragod. The CBI had arraigned 24 CPI(M) sympathisers or party members, including a former CPI(M) legislator, as accused in the case.

The twin murder had shocked the State and political protests erupted following the killings. The murder attracted wide political attention with the State government opposing a plea for a probe by the Central Bureau of investigation (CBI) into the incident. The Supreme Court had in 2020 December rejected the State government’s appeal against an order of the Kerala High Court that allowed a CBI probe into the murder. The Opposition parties had criticised the State government for spending the taxpayers’ money for opposing the CBI probe in the case.

The examination of a few crucial witnesses is being done in-camera following the threats faced by them. The court had prevented the media from reporting the details of the examination and revealing the identity of certain witnesses for ensuring their safety. The court issued the media gag order after the prosecution raised a demand.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.