CBI charge-sheets former Kerala Police and IB officials in ISRO espionage frame-up case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has charge-sheeted former Kerala Police officers S. Vijayan, Siby Mathews, K Joshua, P.S. Jayaprakash and former Intelligence Bureau official R. B. Sreekumar in connection with the alleged framing of space scientist Nambi Narayanan and Maldivian natives Marian Rasheeda and Fausia Hassan in the Indian Space Research Organisation espionage case.

The details of the chargesheet, which was filed last month, were known on Wednesday after copies of the court document were obtained by various parties on the day. The case which began on September 20, 1994 with Mr. Vijayan booking a case against Ms. Rasheeda had stirred a political storm in Kerala with a section of the Congress leaders, who owed their allegiance to A. K. Antony, using it to secure the resignation of the then Chief Minister K. Karunakaran who allegedly had shielded a senior police officer.

The accused were charged for conspiracy offences, a public servant intentionally creating an incorrect document or electronic record with the intent to cause harm, fabrication of false evidence, voluntarily causing hurt, voluntarily causing hurt to extort a confession and wrongful confinement. Mr. Vijayan, the first accused, has also been booked for assault and use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty, according to the CBI.

The CBI had registered the case following a report filed by the Supreme Court-appointed D.K. Jain Committee. The committee was appointed following a petition filed by former space scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was allegedly falsely booked in the case and tortured. The apex court, which had allowed him a compensation of Rs. 50 lakh, had also ordered not to reveal the contents of the Jain committee.

The CBI investigation, according to the chargesheet, revealed that Mr. Vijayan played a very active role in the false implication of the victims. He molested Ms. Rasheeda in a hotel room and seized her travel documents without creating any records and obstructed her travel back to Male, it said.

D. Sashikumaran, K. Chandersekhar, Mr. Narayanan and K. S. Sharma were arrested on directions from Mr. Mathews without any evidence against them. Mr. Mathews allowed the unlawful interrogation of victims by the Intelligence Bureau officials and allowed their physical and mental torture by the IB officials and created false records, it said.

Mr. Sreekumar was responsible for physical and mental torture of arrested victims. All the accused were involved in the registration of false cases under the Foreigners Act and Official Secrets Act against the two women. The said played an active role in hatching the conspiracy to create false documents, leading to illegal arrests and torture of the accused, it said.