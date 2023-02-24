ADVERTISEMENT

CBI begins fresh probe into Saseendran’s death

February 24, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Former Malabar Cements secretary Saseendran and his sons Vivek and Vyas were found dead at their house at Kanjikode, near Palakkad, on January 24, 2011

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun a fresh inquiry into the death of former Malabar Cements secretary V. Saseendran and his children. A senior CBI officer from Delhi is heading the investigation following a directive by the High Court.

The court had ordered a detailed investigation into the death of Saseendran and his children in December last year. The court directed that the investigation be completed in four months.

The statements of Saseendran’s brother V. Sanalkumar and petitioner T.P. Nandakumar will be registered again. The CBI had evoked sharp criticism of the High Court when it observed that Saseendran and his children had committed suicide.

Saseendran and his sons Vivek and Vyas were found dead at their house at Kanjikode, near Palakkad, on January 24, 2011. The CBI, in its first chargesheet, observed that Saseendran committed suicide after killing his children. Saseendran had reportedly been threatened by businessman V.M. Radhakrishnan, asking him to testify in the latter’s favour in a corruption case.

