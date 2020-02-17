CBI arrests former Kerala SI Sabu in custodial death case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested K.A. Sabu, former Sub-Inspector of Nedumkandam police station, in connection with the alleged custodial death of 49-year-old Rajkumar, a remand prisoner on June 21 last year.

He is the first accused in the case. The CBI had summoned him to its office here on Sunday night after the Supreme Court quashed the bail granted to him by the Kerala High Court.

The accused was presented before Chief Judicial Magistrate court here. The agency had sought an eight-day custody of the police official, who was suspended along with three others, following the custodial death of Rajkumar at Peerumade sub-jail.

Kolahalamedu resident Rajkumar, a private financier, was taken into custody on charges of financial fraud on June 12 and produced before court only on June 16.

The family of the accused and a few witnesses claimed that he was subjected to severe torture by the police and there were marks of wounds in his legs.

An autopsy was conducted at the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital and the post-mortem report mentioned the wounds in the body, including a fracture.