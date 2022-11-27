CBI absolves Adoor Prakash of rape charges raised by Solar case accused

November 27, 2022 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly found scarce evidence to prosecute Congress leader Adoor Prakash, MP, in a sensational rape case with stark political overtones.

The complainant in the case is a one-time woman investor currently facing trial in the infamous Solar investment fraud case that put the Oommen Chandy government on the defence in 2014.

The “victim” alleged that an array of top Congress leaders had sought sexual favours from her in reciprocation for extending official patronage for her business endeavour.

Her accusations prompted aggressive anti-government street protests spearheaded by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) opposition.

The LDF accused the Chief Minister’s Office of extending official patronage to the scam that robbed scores of investors of their life savings.

It also accused Congress leaders of according legitimacy to the “confidence tricksters” by courting them openly in the corridors of power in New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram.

The UDF government relented to opposition demands and appointed a judicial commission to probe the accusations.

The commission recommended that the police probe those persons named by the woman as her sexual exploiters.

It concluded that demanding and accepting sexual favours for official patronage is equivalent to receiving illegal gratification under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The felony also attracted the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Pinarayi Vijayan government, which came to power in 2016, accepted the commission’s damning recommendations and ordered a Crime Branch investigation.

The administration dropped a political bombshell on the eve of the Assembly election in April 2021 by referring the case to the CBI.

The LDF government issued an extraordinary notification allowing the CBI to probe an array of Congress leaders, including Mr. Chandy, on the charge of rape, financial exploitation, corruption and nepotism.

In August 2021, the CBI registered an FIR naming Mr. Chandy; AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal; former Ministers Adoor Prakash and A.P. Anil Kumar; Hibi Eden, MP; and BJP vice president A.P. Abdullakutty as respondents in the case.

Earlier, the CBI had absolved Congress leader Hibi Eden, MLA, from similar charges raised by the complainant.

The back-to-back discharge of two leaders from the case could pave the way for other Congress persons to evade political and legal jeopardy in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.