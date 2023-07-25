ADVERTISEMENT

CBCI president Mar Andrews Thazhath visits Manipur

July 25, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Thrissur

KCYM takes out march to protest Manipur violence

The Hindu Bureau

Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India president and Thrissur Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath visiting relief camps in the violence-ravaged Manipur on Monday.

Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) president and Thrissur Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath has visited violence-ravaged Manipur.

The Archbishop and his team, who are on a three-day visit, visited the demolished churches, prayer centres, houses and schools in the tension-prevailing areas. The Archbishop visited the relief camps and interacted with people in the camps. He also distributed relief materials to the people living in the camps.

Meanwhile, KCYM (Kerala Catholic Youth Movement) Thrissur Archdiocese, took out a night march in protest against violence in Manipur on Monday night.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Auxiliary Bishop of Thrissur Archdiocese Mar Tony Neelankavil inaugurated the march taken out from St. Thomas College, Thrissur. Hundreds of youngsters, braving the torrential rain, participated in the march.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US