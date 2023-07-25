CBCI president Mar Andrews Thazhath visits Manipur

July 25, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Thrissur

Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) president and Thrissur Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath has visited violence-ravaged Manipur.

The Archbishop and his team, who are on a three-day visit, visited the demolished churches, prayer centres, houses and schools in the tension-prevailing areas. The Archbishop visited the relief camps and interacted with people in the camps. He also distributed relief materials to the people living in the camps.

Meanwhile, KCYM (Kerala Catholic Youth Movement) Thrissur Archdiocese, took out a night march in protest against violence in Manipur on Monday night.

Auxiliary Bishop of Thrissur Archdiocese Mar Tony Neelankavil inaugurated the march taken out from St. Thomas College, Thrissur. Hundreds of youngsters, braving the torrential rain, participated in the march.

