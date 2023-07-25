HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CBCI president Mar Andrews Thazhath visits Manipur

KCYM takes out march to protest Manipur violence

July 25, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India president and Thrissur Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath visiting relief camps in the violence-ravaged Manipur on Monday.

Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India president and Thrissur Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath visiting relief camps in the violence-ravaged Manipur on Monday.

Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) president and Thrissur Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath has visited violence-ravaged Manipur.

The Archbishop and his team, who are on a three-day visit, visited the demolished churches, prayer centres, houses and schools in the tension-prevailing areas. The Archbishop visited the relief camps and interacted with people in the camps. He also distributed relief materials to the people living in the camps.

Meanwhile, KCYM (Kerala Catholic Youth Movement) Thrissur Archdiocese, took out a night march in protest against violence in Manipur on Monday night.

Auxiliary Bishop of Thrissur Archdiocese Mar Tony Neelankavil inaugurated the march taken out from St. Thomas College, Thrissur. Hundreds of youngsters, braving the torrential rain, participated in the march.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.