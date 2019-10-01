CB traces money trail in UNA financial fraud case

The Crime Branch has reportedly traced the money trail in the United Nurses Association (UNA) fund misappropriation case.

Officials said an investigation of the bank transactions of the main accused in the case, former UNA president Jasmin Shah, had found that a large portion of the money he had collected for trade union purposes from underpaid nurses ended in the private account of his wife, an NRI.

Investigators said they would question the woman to detect the provenance of the cash and possibly name her as an accomplice in the financial fraud case.

Declared fugitive

Last month, the agency had declared Mr. Shah a fugitive from the law.

It has issued a lookout notice against Mr. Shah and three of his associates in connection with a case relating to the large-scale misappropriation and illegal diversion of funds collected for trade union purposes from nurses.

The other accused in the case are UNA State president Shoby Joseph, association employees Nidhin Mohan and Jithu.

Mr. Shah had shot into fame after he successfully spearheaded a series of agitations to improve the working conditions and wages of nurses in private hospitals across the country.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera had in March ordered the Crime Branch to find if there was any merit in the allegation that Mr. Shah had appropriated ₹3 crore from the association. The organisation’s vice president, Sibi Mukesh, had raised the accusation in a petition he submitted to Mr. Behera.

Investigators said they had found incriminating evidence that warranted the registration of a First Information Report for conspiracy, cheating, forgery, and financial fraud.

The Crime Branch case was that the accused had siphoned off large sums of money from the monthly levy collected from thousands of nurses across Kerala.