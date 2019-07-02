CB to submit interim report

A Crime Branch team inquiring into the custodial torture and death of remand prisoner Rajkumar may submit an interim report in two days.

The Crime Branch on Monday opened a camp office at Nedumkandam. An official said it was preparing an interim report and the circumstances leading to Rajkumar’s death would be included in the report.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has denied any intervention to protect the Idukki Superintendent of Police.

Rajkumar, who was arrested in a financial fraud case on June 12, was in custody at the Nedumkandam police station before he was produced at the magisterial court on June 16. Rajkumar died on June 21 at the taluk hospital at Peerumade, where he had been admitted.

CPI(M) stance

CPI(M) district secretary K.K. Jayachandran on Tuesday said all those involved in the custodial death should be answerable and there was no move to protect anyone.

Hakkim, an accused in a family dispute case, on Tuesday alleged that he too was tortured at the station and was there when Rajkumar was in custody.

Torture alleged

There were media reports that Hakkim was tortured by the same officers, including the sub-inspector allegedly involved in the torture of Rajkumar.

Hakkim is undergoing treatment at a hospital after he got bail following two-week remand in the sub-jail.

A Crime Branch official said the new allegations were not under the purview of the inquiry as of now.

The team was focussed on the custodial torture and the circumstances leading to the death of Rajkumar, he said.