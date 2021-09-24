CB to probe Viyyur jail inmates’ illegal phone calls

Thrissur

24 September 2021 17:36 IST

Two inmates made more than 1,000 calls; show-cause notice issued to Jail Superintendent

The Crime Branch will investigate the illegal telephone calls made by some inmates in Viyyur Central Jail.

The probe will be into reports that Kodi Suni, convicted in the T.P. Chandrasekharan murder case, and Rasheed, imprisoned for a murder at a flat at Ayyanthole, made more than 1,000 calls from the prison.

Director General of Police (Prisons) Sheikh Darvesh Saheb had issued a show-cause notice to Jail Superintendent A.G. Suresh in the case. According to a report submitted to Mr. Darvesh Saheb by the DIG (North), the inmates had used phones in the jail with the help of the Superintendent. The DGP has asked the Superintendent to submit an explanation within a week. Rasheed had reportedly worked as an assistant in the office of the Jail Superintendent.

