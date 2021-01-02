CB to probe couple’s death due to burns

Commission tried to evict them from disputed land

The investigation into the incident in which a couple from Neyyattinkara, Rajan and his wife Ambili, died of the burns sustained during an eviction bid has been handed over to the Crime Branch.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera issued orders in this regard on Friday.

Following widespread outrage over the incident, the Police Department had carried out an inquiry into the manner in which the case was handled by the Neyyattinkara police.

Superintendent of Police (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) B. Ashokan, who began an investigation after the incident, had recorded the statements of the couple's sons Rahul and Renjith on Thursday.

With the Crime Branch taking over the investigation, all documents pertaining to the case, including the statements of the sons, will be transferred to it.

The incident pertaining to the case occurred on December 22 when a munsiff-appointed commission, with the assistance of the police, attempted to evict the family from a disputed piece of land.

Resisting the bid, Rajan had threatened to commit suicide after dousing himself and his wife with petrol. An attempt made by a police officer to knock away the lighter in Rajan's hand had failed and the fire had spread. The couple had succumbed to their injuries on December 28.

Cabinet decision

The Cabinet which met on Thursday had decided to provide the two children with a house and financial assistance.