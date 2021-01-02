CB to probe couple’s death due to burns

The investigation into the incident in which a couple from Neyyattinkara, Rajan and his wife Ambili, died of the burns sustained during an eviction bid has been handed over to the Crime Branch.
State Police Chief Loknath Behera issued orders in this regard on Friday.
Following widespread outrage over the incident, the Police Department had carried out an inquiry into the manner in which the case was handled by the Neyyattinkara police.
Superintendent of Police (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) B. Ashokan, who began an investigation after the incident, had recorded the statements of the couple's sons Rahul and Renjith on Thursday.
With the Crime Branch taking over the investigation, all documents pertaining to the case, including the statements of the sons, will be transferred to it.
The incident pertaining to the case occurred on December 22 when a munsiff-appointed commission, with the assistance of the police, attempted to evict the family from a disputed piece of land.
Resisting the bid, Rajan had threatened to commit suicide after dousing himself and his wife with petrol. An attempt made by a police officer to knock away the lighter in Rajan's hand had failed and the fire had spread. The couple had succumbed to their injuries on December 28.
Cabinet decision
The Cabinet which met on Thursday had decided to provide the two children with a house and financial assistance.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath