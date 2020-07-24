CB submits charge sheet against Natesan

KOLLAM

24 July 2020 18:26 IST

Kollam S.N. College golden jubilee fund mismanagement case

The Crime Branch (CB) on Friday submitted a charge sheet against Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan in connection with the Kollam S.N. College golden jubilee fund mismanagement case.

According to the charge sheet filed at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Kollam, the accused has committed offences of criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust and cheating of the funds by deceiving the members of golden jubilee celebration committee and the public. On June 22, the Kerala High Court had directed the Crime Branch to submit the charge sheet in the criminal case filed by P. Surendrababu within two weeks.

It took the Crime Branch 16 years to submit the charge sheet in the case filed in 2004. In 1997, a 51-member committee was formed for conducting the golden jubilee celebrations of Sree Narayana College, Kollam, and the accused was selected as the general convener and the convener of the finance committee.

Advertising

Advertising

The funds for the celebration were mainly donations from the public and a bank account was opened in the name of the accused for handling the funds as convener of finance committee. An all-India exhibition was conducted as part of raising funds and the committee had decided to construct a library complex on the campus with the balance amount after the celebrations and the responsibility was entrusted with the accused.

In the charge sheet, it was stated that the accused had diverted a considerable amount from the funds with mala fide intention to misappropriate and utilise the same for some purposes under his wish and auspicious.

The accused had made several transactions without the consent or knowledge of the members of the committee. The library complex never materialised and the accused also caused to disappear all records related to the funds and expenditure in his possession, thereby destroying the evidence.

The charge sheet reveals that Mr. Natesan had caused wrongful loss of ₹55.17 lakh to the golden jubilee celebration committee and a corresponding wrongful gain to the accused.