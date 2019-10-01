CB seizes documents from municipal office

A Special Investigation Team of the Crime Branch (CB) has started investigation into the alleged appropriation of lakeside government land to build apartments at Maradu. The Supreme Court has now ordered the demolition of these flats for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

The team has been engaged in collecting documents pertaining to alleged irregularities from the Maradu municipal office since Monday. Hundreds of voluminous documents remain to be taken over, Crime Branch sources said.

Starting point

“The Maradu municipal office was the natural beginning point as it was the local body, earlier a panchayat, that granted permit for the construction of the controversial apartments. Both the seizure and preliminary examination of the documents are progressing simultaneously, which pointed at irregularities. Besides, we are also recording the statement of aggrieved flat owners. A detailed examination of the documents will be possible after their seizure is over,” said sources.

The Supreme Court had flagged the transgressions by four builders and ordered the demolition of the scenic waterfront apartments. The Crime Branch probe would centre on three cases registered against the builders by the Maradu and Panangadu police.

The Crime Branch team is led by Superintendent of Police V.M. Mohammed Rafeeq and comprises Investigation Officer Jose Cherian, Dy.SP, Biji George, ACP, and six inspectors.

Cases

Meanwhile, the City police have transferred the three FIRs registered against the builders of three apartments to the Crime Branch, which has re-registered them in keeping with the procedure. Cases were registered against the builders of H2O Holy Faith, Alpha Serene and Jain Coral Cove based on the petition by apartment owners. The accused have been charged with IPC 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

The City police had also frozen over 50 bank accounts of the builders

The Maradu police had registered a case against the builders of H2O Holy Faith Apartment while the Panangad police registered a case against the builder of Jain Coral Cove and the builder of Alpha Serene.

“We are fully cooperating with the investigation and are supplying the officials with the documents. The process is likely to last almost a week.” said Maradu municipal chairperson T.H. Nadeera.