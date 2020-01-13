CB seeks nod to prosecute former municipal chief

As the dust settled slowly over the sites of the demolished flats in Maradu in Kochi on Monday, Crime Branch investigators moved to unmask the prime political movers behind the planned deceit that had tricked hundreds of apartment dwellers out of their life savings and rendered many of them, including pensioners, homeless.

They have sought the permission of the government to arraign a former chairperson of the Maradu municipality as the prime accused in the case relating to the illegal construction of Jain Coral Cove (CB case no:471/2019).

Investigators have reportedly informed the government that a ruling front politician had actively collaborated with the builder, Jain Housing Construction Ltd., to help the firm fraudulently acquire, reclaim and construct on 113.85 cents of ecologically fragile wetland.

Anti-graft Act

The agency has sought the permission of the government for sanction under Section 17 (a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act to indict him for conspiracy, cheating, and graft.

Investigators have told the government that any delay in receiving permission to prosecute him could affect the probe.

Caution ignored

In the case of Jain Coral Cove, the municipality had repeatedly ignored cautionary reports of various agencies not to grant the company permission to build on the wetland.

Investigators who perused panchayat records found that officials had glossed over reports that the building plan submitted by the firm violated the Coastal Regulation Zone notification. The firm had also illegally fenced off 10 cents of public land for construction purpose.

The CB case is that the accused had conspired with the builder to grant him an undue financial advantage and in the process caused substantial environmental damage and loss to the public exchequer.

Builder moves HC

The CB has also moved for the arrest of the builder, Sandeep Mehta, of the Jain Group. The agency had named him third accused in the case.

The Madras High Court had denied him anticipatory bail in the case. He has now moved the High Court in Kerala for advance bail. Investigators said they feared he could leave the country and delay in disposing of his petition was holding up the probe.