CB registers case of forgery in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation letter row

November 22, 2022 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Crime Branch (CB) on Tuesday registered a case of forgery in connection with the controversial letter that was allegedly issued in the name of Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police that had conducted a preliminary probe noted in the First Information Report (FIR) that the letter had been forged on the Mayor’s official letter pad when she had gone to New Delhi from October 31 to November 4. The letter that was addressed to CPI(M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan and carried a forged signature of Ms. Rajendran was circulated on social media, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US