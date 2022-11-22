  1. EPaper
CB registers case of forgery in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation letter row

November 22, 2022 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Crime Branch (CB) on Tuesday registered a case of forgery in connection with the controversial letter that was allegedly issued in the name of Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran.

The police that had conducted a preliminary probe noted in the First Information Report (FIR) that the letter had been forged on the Mayor’s official letter pad when she had gone to New Delhi from October 31 to November 4. The letter that was addressed to CPI(M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan and carried a forged signature of Ms. Rajendran was circulated on social media, it said.

