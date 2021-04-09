CB registering FIR created an unprecedented crisis: ED

KOCHI

09 April 2021

‘Registration of FIR against ED official was an abuse of the process of law’

The State Crime Branch, according to Enforcement Directorate (ED), has created an unprecedented crisis by booking an FIR against the official of the ED.

The ED has raised serious allegations against the Crime Branch in a rejoinder filed before the Kerala High Court in the case filed by the ED Deputy Director P. Radhakrishnan seeking to quash the FIR registered against him.

Referring to a reported complaint of Sandeep Nair, an accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, that the ED had forced him to name several prominent persons in the case, the agency said the petition to the Ernakulam District and Sessions Judge was leaked to the media and circulated through some WhatsApp groups with ulterior motives.

Banking on the media reports, one person mailed a complaint to the State Police Chief, which was forwarded to the ADGP (Crimes). The ADGP in turn ordered the registration of FIR against the investigation officer of the gold smuggling case.

The registration of FIR was an abuse of the process of law. It was a vexatious attempt to interfere with the statutory functions of the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the agency submitted.

The FIR was registered to interfere with the administration of justice. The State Crime Branch was trying to intimidate the officers of ED and conduct investigation against the evidence collected by the ED in the gold smuggling case. The Crime Branch was attempting to mislead the investigation by fabricating evidence, the agency submitted.