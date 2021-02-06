CB records statement of actor Sunny Leone

KOCHI

Organisers accuse actor of cheating, she says fee not paid as per agreement

The Ernakulam Crime Branch (CB) unit has recorded the statement of actor Sunny Leone on a petition filed by the coordinator of an event which she was supposed to attend in the district on Valentine’s Day in 2019 but did not.

Shiyas, a resident of Perumbavur, petitioned the State Police Chief, who forwarded it to the CB. A CB team met the actor and recorded her statement a couple of days ago at Poovar in Thiruvananthapuram where she was shooting for a movie. The petition accused Ms. Leone of cheating the organisers of ₹29 lakh, which was paid as her fee to attend the programme scheduled at Adlux International Convention Centre, Angamaly. The event was not held.

Rescheduled many times

Ms. Leone reportedly told the CB team that the programme was rescheduled many times, clashing with her other engagements and that the rest of her fee as per the agreement was also not paid. She was reportedly due another ₹12.5 lakh, which as per the agreement was to be paid seven days before the event, CB sources said. The CB has also come across WhatsApp communication between the parties concerned over the payment dues. Besides, the agreement reportedly absolved the actor of returning the payment if the programme was changed not because of her fault.

Though the petition was for registering a criminal case for cheating, the police find it to be more of the nature of a civil suit. The CB is now planning to approach other celebrities who were also supposed to attend the event but failed to turn up.