CB records first arrest in Sandeepananda Giri ashram arson case

February 22, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker in connection with the arson attack on the Sandeepananda Giri ashram in Kundamankadavu four years ago.

The police identified the accused as Krishnakumar alias Kochu Krishnakumar, 45, of Kundamankadavu. His is the first arrest to be recorded in the case pertaining to the firebombing of the ashram in October 2018.

Krishnakumar is one of the four RSS workers who were recently arrested for abetting the suicide of another RSS worker, Prakash of Kundamankadavu. He was arrested in the arson case on the day their police custody was set to end.

While they were returned to judicial custody later in the day, the investigation team led by Crime Branch Superintendent of Police P.P. Sadanandan is likely to seek his police custody again to collect evidence in the arson case.

The investigators firmly believe Prakash had set the ashram ablaze along with another accomplice Sabari S. Nair, who has been absconding. The investigation team had recovered CCTV footage that showed Prakash and Sabari travelling on a motorcycle in the vicinity around the time of the crime. Sources said the motorcycle which belonged to another RSS worker Vijilesh was purportedly dismantled by the perpetrators in order to destroy evidence.

Krishnakumar, who ran a flower business, had placed a wreath near the ashram after the fire had gutted the premises. He reportedly divulged his role in the conspiracy during interrogation, the police said.

The accused and three others – Sreekumar, Rajesh and Satheeshkumar – had been arrested for abetting Prakash’s suicide after accusing him of having illicit relationships with some women. Following his death, Prakash’s brother Prasanth purportedly informed the Crime Branch that the former and a few others had executed the arson. However, he retracted the statements later.