CB records Arjun Radhakrishnan’s statement 

Updated - June 14, 2024 08:24 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 08:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Crime Branch of the State police recorded the statement of Arjun Radhakrishnan, son of Congress leader and former Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, in connection with the agency’s investigation into the alleged bid to raise funds from bar owners to bribe the government for a permissive excise policy.

The Crime Branch team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Binu Kumar called on Mr. Radhakrishnan at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram to record his statement.

The Crime Branch had earlier issued a notice to Mr. Radhakrishnan on the premise that he was the administrator and a member of the bar hotel owners’ WhatsApp group, which transmitted the controversial “bribe-raising” demand as a voice note to its members.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said he was not in the liquor business, but some of his relatives were. He had no connection with the controversy.

Mr. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said an attempt was made to defame the Congress and, by extension, him.

