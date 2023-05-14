CB recommends action against police officials for glaring lapses in probe into arson at ashram

May 14, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Crime Branch team probing the arson attack on the Sandeepananda Giri ashram in Kundamankadavu in 2018 has recommended action against police officials including two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySP) for multiple lapses during the early stages of the investigation.

The investigation team submitted a detailed report to the State Police Chief and the Crime Branch head to flag various irregularities that were detected in the initial probe of the sensational case.

The initial case had been registered at the Poojappura police station, following which the probe was taken over by a special investigation team led by the Assistant Commissioners of Cantonment and Control Room police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the various procedural flaws that have been highlighted in the report, the Crime Branch team cited failure to attach crucial evidence including call details of certain local politicians in the case diary. Besides, a handwritten note that was purportedly recovered with a wreath found at the ashram following the attack had gone missing. The ‘condolence message’ apparently targeted Sandeepananda Giri. In addition, some CCTV footage that were gathered in the aftermath of the incident were not stored properly.

The failure to hand over such evidence to the Crime Branch had delayed efforts to nab the perpetrators.

Moreover, the Vilappilsala police have also found to have erred by failing to investigate the alleged suicide of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker Prakash, the prime accused in the case. His relatives had suspected foul play in his death.

The Crime Branch team concluded that the case would not have dragged on for five years if such glaring lapses had been avoided. Three people including BJP councillor V.G. Girikumar have been arrested in the case thus far.