CB probe into use of mobile phones in jails

The Crime Branch (CB) has opened an inquiry into 23 cases of illicit use of mobile phones by inmates of Central prisons in the State.

The government had ordered the investigation following a damning Prisons Department report that pointed to unchecked use of mobile phones by politically influential prisoners to orchestrate crimes ranging from gold smuggling to extortion rackets and hit jobs from within jail precincts.

The move also comes against the backdrop of allegations that prisoners convicted of crimes against political detractors of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) received preferential treatment in State prisons.

Officials said incarceration provided a strong alibi for convicted crooks to direct crimes from inside prisons and escape the law unscathed.

The CB probe headed by IG S. Sreejith aims to put an end to the trend. It is centred around the seizure of contraband mobile phones from prisoners in Viyyur and Kannur jails during a surprise shakedown by Director of Prisons Rishiraj Singh recently.

Officials said attempts in the past by the Prisons Department to install jammers inside jails to block calls had come to nought.

They said cell phone carriers frequently shifted radio frequencies to provide better connectivity to people living in the vicinity of prisons covered by jammers. The alterations foxed the jammers set to fixed frequencies and punched holes in the blockade of radio waves by jails.

Moreover, blanket jamming of radio signals had created serious issues for local people. Many complained to service providers that they could not even dial-up emergency services or law enforcement.

The CB would investigate the provenance of the seized mobile devices and SIM cards. Investigators said preliminary evidence pointed to the tacit cooperation of prison officials.

They said aides of inmates often chucked mobile phones, SIM cards and power banks over the wall of prisons at predetermined times. Moreover, illegal access to mobile phones was a primary avenue for corruption inside prisons.

Inmates often smuggled the devices into prisons with the tacit help of wardens. The CB has also sought the help of phone companies to detect the use of contraband phones in prisons.