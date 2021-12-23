CB nonresponsive to requests, ED tells HC

KOCHI

23 December 2021 18:38 IST

Documents related to Monson Mavunkal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has informed the Kerala High Court that the Superintendent of the Crime Branch (CB) has not responded to its request for certain information and documents related to the cases registered against fake antiquities dealer Monson Mavunkal.

The submission was made by the ED when a writ petition filed by the former driver of Monson alleging police harassment came up for hearing.

However, the Director-General of Prosecution refuted the submission and told the court that it was not correct and the Crime Branch had responded and would again respond to all the requests of the ED.

The court made it clear that it wanted to make sure that there was no cover-up and the investigation against Monson was going on smoothly. Hence, the court asked for a report on the investigation.

The judge asked the DGP: “Why are you worried? I am just getting information. If I understand that the Crime Branch is conducting investigations fairly, I have no problem at all. You have already chargesheeted in three cases. I am trying to ensure that probes by both agencies (ED and Crime Branch) have coalesced.”

In a statement filed through Jaishankar V. Nair, Central government counsel, the ED submitted that statements of some of the complainants were recorded and summons were being issued to the remaining complainants in the cases and other connected persons to record their statements under Section 50 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

He pointed out that the Crime Branch had not responded to its requests for information and certain documents in relation to the probe against Monson. Besides, the letters were addressed to various banks calling for the information and details in respect of 53 accounts held by Monson and his associates, and some replies were awaited.

The ED also sought a directive to the Crime Branch to share the copies of the documents, the statements of Monson and other witnesses for investigation under the PMLA.