CB launches evidence collection in AKG Centre attack case

Efforts to recover the T-shirt and shoes the suspect allegedly wore at the time of crime turn futile

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 24, 2022 19:26 IST

The Crime Branch on Saturday commenced efforts to collect evidence to bolster the prosecution case in the attack on AKG Centre, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) headquarters, on June 30.

The prime accused, Jithin, who was arrested a day ago, was taken to various places, including Attipra and Kazhakuttam to recover a T-shirt and a pair of shoes that he allegedly wore at the time of the incident. However, the police are yet to obtain possession of such items.

The investigators are also likely to call a woman leader of the Youth Congress for interrogation. The activist, suspected to have close links with Jithin, was questioned earlier on the basis of information that she had provided the him with the scooter used for the crime. Following the crime, Jithin purportedly returned the scooter at a meeting point in Gowreeshapattom and drove off in his car.

According to sources, the woman could be interrogated together with Jithin. However, the police were yet to decide on whether to include her as an accused. In a bid to unravel a possible conspiracy behind the incident, the officers were pursuing leads that suggested Jithin had met at least two others in a lodge at Menamkulam prior to and after the attack.

YC protest march

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress took out a march to the Crime Branch office at Jawahar Nagar in protest against Jithin’s arrest. The police used water cannons on the protesters after the demonstration turned unruly. Youth Congress State vice president K.S. Sabarinadhan, who led the agitation, alleged that the police action was aimed at scuttling the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by party leader Rahul Gandhi. He also accused the police of foisting a false case in the absence of any evidence.

