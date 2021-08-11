Kerala

CB files chargesheet against Jacob Thomas

The Kerala Police Crime Branch has indicted former Director General of Police, Jacob Thomas, for violating the Official Secrets Act.

The agency filed the chargesheet at a magistrate court here. It had opened the inquiry at the behest of the government in 2019 soon after Mr. Thomas published his service story, Sravukalku Oppam Neenthumbol (Swimming Alongside Sharks).

In the FIR, the police alleged that Mr. Thomas had violated Section 4 of the Police Forces Restriction of Rights Act. He had not “taken” prior official permission for publishing the book that revealed information that could be construed as official secrets.


