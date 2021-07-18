Kerala

CB conducts inspection to track suspected Maoists

The Crime Branch (CB) officials on Sunday conducted flash inspections in some of the houses, flats and offices at Paroppady and Malaparamba areas in the city following a suspicion that a local resident was maintaining close contact with Maoist elements.

The raid was carried out after some of the local industrialists allegedly received threatening communications from a man who owned these buildings.

According to Crime Branch sources, there were two persons suspected of having involvement in the incident. The threatening letter which also sought money for avoiding revengeful action was posted by one of the suspected Kozhikode natives from a post office in Wayanad district, who would be arrested soon after interrogation, they said.

The investigation team led by Police Superintendent T.P. Sreejith zeroed in on the suspected after tracking visuals from some of the CCTV cameras in different parts of the city. One of the two suspects had been reportedly caught on camera.

Police sources said they would also cross-check whether the threat was issued with a purpose to fool the industrialists in the name of Maoists. Some of the documents were also recovered from the raided spots for further verifications, they said.


