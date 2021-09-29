CB begins interrogation of Monson

KOCHI

29 September 2021

Four petitioners give statements to the investigation team

The Crime Branch (CB) on Wednesday began its interrogation of Monson Mavunkal, the self-styled antique dealer and confidence trickster, even as his houses at Kaloor and Cherthala were again searched.

The four petitioners in the case also arrived to give their statements.

The CB was given three days’ custody of Monson allowing them to interrogate him while confronting him with the petitioners who had raised an avalanche of allegations against him.

Digital evidence

On their way to depose before CB, the petitioners told reporters that digital evidence pertaining to the scam and information received from similar victims who had reached out to them since they had gone public about Monson would be handed over to the investigation team.

M.T. Shameer, one of the petitioners, said that email exchanges in which Monson claimed about his frozen funds in a private bank and documents attached therewith would be given to the CB.

Yakoob, another complainant, alleged that Monson had strong connections with senior police officers and had even organised meetings to substantiate his claims and convince them. He said that an analysis of the accused’s phone calls would expose the transaction details, money trail, and his connections. The investigation team, however, is yet to confirm it.

Visuals released

Anoop, one of the six who petitioned the Chief Minister and who was among the first to be duped by Monson, and Rajeev, who was duped in connection with a land deal, also appeared before the CB. The complainants also released visuals of Monson trying to win them over.

In a related development, N.K. Kurian, who runs an Agricultural theme park in Kaduthuruthy, in a social media post claimed that Monson had approached him in 2012 with a deal. While offering to invest in his project, the accused, paradoxically, sought ₹8 lakh to clear an issue he purportedly faced with the Reserve Bank of India. The entrepreneur, however, lost touch in a month.

Fake ivory

Meanwhile, the Forest Department probing the authenticity of ivory in Monson’s possession seemed to have reached the primary conclusion that it was fake though the probe would continued.

Monson, who was arrested last Sunday, remains charged under IPC Sections 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471(using forged documents as genuine) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

He was arrested after six petitioners who were allegedly duped by him to the tune of ₹10 crore collectively petitioned the Chief Minister. He had cheated them by showing allegedly forged documents as proof that ₹2.62 lakh crore he raised through the sale of antiques remained frozen under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act.