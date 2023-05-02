ADVERTISEMENT

CB arrests BJP’s municipal counsellors for firebombing Sandeepanda Giri’s ashram

May 02, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

BJP march to the government secretariat against the “CPI(M)-sponsored political hit-job”

The Hindu Bureau

The Crime Branch (CB) has arrested BJP leader and councillor V.G. Girikumar for allegedly plotting the firebombing of the ashram of Sandeepananda Giri, a spiritual speaker and staunch Sangh Parivar critic, at the peak of the Sabarimala agitation in 2018.

The CB produced Mr. Girikumar in court on Tuesday and remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days. His arrest prompted BJP workers to march to the Secretariat in protest against the CPI(M)-sponsored political hit-job against the party’s PTP Nagar counsellor.

BJP district president V.V. Rajesh said the government had wreaked political vendetta against Mr. Girikumar for exposing the CPI(M) ‘s attempt to stage backdoor appointments at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. He alleged that the CB had acted as the CPI(M) ‘s catspaw.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During the run-up to the crime, Sandeepananda Giri regularly featured in television talk shows and commentary panels as a high-profile advocate of women’s right to worship at Sabarimala and emerged as a harsh critic of the Sangh Parivar’s opposition to the Supreme Court-sanctioned move.

The crime assumed a political dimension with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visiting the torched ashram. Soon the CPI(M) blamed the RSS for the attack.

The trial went cold for four years. The probe failed to yield any eyewitness or surveillance camera footage.

The police failed to trace the provenance of the funeral wreath left at the crime scene as a death warning to Sandeepananda Giri. Their “facial composite” of the suspected arsonist found no credible match.

The case took a turn in early 2023 when an informant told the CB that his relative, Prakashan, an RSS sympathiser who later committed suicide, was the arsonist.

The CB worked on the lead and arrested Sabari S. Nair, another RSS activist. Soon, the agency arrested Krishnakumar, a BJP worker, for allegedly supplying the funeral wreath.

An official privy to the investigation claimed that the CB has digital evidence, primarily mobile phone metadata, to show that the accused relentlessly communicated with one another in the days preceding and after the arson attack. Moreover, he said the CB appeared to have mobile phone tower locations proving the presence of the suspected arsonist at the crime scene and the whereabouts of his “partners”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US