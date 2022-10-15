CB arraigns two more Youth Congress activists in AKG Centre attack case

They allegedly conspired with the prime accused Jithin V. Kulathoor in the case

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 15, 2022 22:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Crime Branch has arraigned two more Youth Congress activists, including a district functionary, in connection with the attack on the AKG Centre three months ago.

Youth Congress district secretary Suhail Shajahan and an Attipra-based activist Navya T. were booked for allegedly conspiring with the prime accused Jithin V. Kulathoor in the case.

With the duo absconding for several weeks, the police have decided to issue lookout notices. The investigation team fears Mr. Shajahan could have fled the country.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police suspect him to have arranged the scooter which belongs to his driver for the crime. Ms. Navya has been accused of delivering the vehicle to the prime accused at a meeting point in Gowreeshapattom and riding it back after the crime. The Crime Branch team had confiscated the vehicle two weeks ago.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app