CB arraigns two more Youth Congress activists in AKG Centre attack case

They allegedly conspired with the prime accused Jithin V. Kulathoor in the case

The Crime Branch has arraigned two more Youth Congress activists, including a district functionary, in connection with the attack on the AKG Centre three months ago.

Youth Congress district secretary Suhail Shajahan and an Attipra-based activist Navya T. were booked for allegedly conspiring with the prime accused Jithin V. Kulathoor in the case.

With the duo absconding for several weeks, the police have decided to issue lookout notices. The investigation team fears Mr. Shajahan could have fled the country.

The police suspect him to have arranged the scooter which belongs to his driver for the crime. Ms. Navya has been accused of delivering the vehicle to the prime accused at a meeting point in Gowreeshapattom and riding it back after the crime. The Crime Branch team had confiscated the vehicle two weeks ago.