CB arraigns three more in cheating case

The crime branch on Monday has arraigned three more civil police officers as accused in the PSC examination cheating case.
They are T.S. Ratheesh, Ebin Prasad and Lalu Raj attached to the SAP camp, Thiruvananthapuram. The agency also slapped a case of forgery against civil police officer Gokul, who the police had named as an accused in the examination fraud earlier. The Crime Branch has booked him on the charge of creating a false record that he was on duty when the PSC examination took place.
