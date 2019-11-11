Kerala

CB arraigns three more in cheating case

more-in

The crime branch on Monday has arraigned three more civil police officers as accused in the PSC examination cheating case.

They are T.S. Ratheesh, Ebin Prasad and Lalu Raj attached to the SAP camp, Thiruvananthapuram. The agency also slapped a case of forgery against civil police officer Gokul, who the police had named as an accused in the examination fraud earlier. The Crime Branch has booked him on the charge of creating a false record that he was on duty when the PSC examination took place.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 12, 2019 3:25:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/cb-arraigns-three-more-in-cheating-case/article29947490.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY