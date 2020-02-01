Kerala

CB arraigns Sriram as prime accused

more-in

The Crime Branch (CB) has arraigned IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman as prime accused in the controversial drunk driving accident that caused the death of journalist K.M. Basheer in 2019.

The agency concluded that Mr. Venkitaraman was drunk and at the wheel of the car when the collision occurred in front of the Public Office here on August 3, 2019. The vehicle was travelling well above the legal speed limit.

The CB chargesheet accused Mr. Venkitaraman of destroying evidence in the case by abusing his official position to dodge the mandatory blood alcohol measure test. It had booked him for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2020 11:16:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/cb-arraigns-sriram-as-prime-accused/article30716023.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY