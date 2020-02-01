CB arraigns Sriram as prime accused

The Crime Branch (CB) has arraigned IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman as prime accused in the controversial drunk driving accident that caused the death of journalist K.M. Basheer in 2019.
The agency concluded that Mr. Venkitaraman was drunk and at the wheel of the car when the collision occurred in front of the Public Office here on August 3, 2019. The vehicle was travelling well above the legal speed limit.
The CB chargesheet accused Mr. Venkitaraman of destroying evidence in the case by abusing his official position to dodge the mandatory blood alcohol measure test. It had booked him for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
