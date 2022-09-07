Caving in of land triggers panic at Marippuzha

Forest officials inspect site as locals suspect possible landslip

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
September 07, 2022 21:03 IST

The area at Marippuzha in Kozhikode where land caved on Tuesday.

Forest officials on Wednesday carried out an inspection at Marippuzha in Thiruvambady village where land caved in following torrential rain. The checking was conducted in the presence of Revenue officials after a few local residents said it was a sign of possible landslip.

It was on Tuesday evening that a portion of the steep land on the Vellarimala hillock near Marippuzha caved in as if seen during landslips. The videos captured and circulated by a few persons on social media had created a scary picture of the incident. Two families had been relocated from the nearby foothills as a precautionary measure.

“The land is very fragile, and similar incidents happen during monsoon. As the vulnerable area is not occupied by people, there is no threat to life,” said a Thiruvambady native who visited the spot on Wednesday. He added that only approved news photographers and government officials were allowed to visit the place as part of efforts to counter the circulation of fake information.

At the same time, the Revenue authorities called for improved vigil in the upland areas in the wake of the strengthening rains. Taluk-level rescue squads were asked to stay alert to mitigate the impact of flash floods and landslides. Officials said all preparations were in place to relocate people from vulnerable areas in case of emergency situations.  

