Caution against fake Akshaya Centres

District Collector Navjot Khosa has cautioned the public against 'fake' online centres that operate parallel to Akshaya Centres in the district.

Such centres carry names closely resembling ‘Akshaya’, such as ‘Akshara’ and ‘Akshay’, and claim approval for handling government-related services. However, the possibility exists that personal information and documents presented at such centres might be misused, the Collector said.

On the other hand, information provided at Akshaya Centres functioning under government control were secure, Ms. Khosa said.

The district administration warned local bodies to be on guard against such 'fake' centres. The public also should ascertain whether the centres were genuine Akshaya centres or not before opting for their services, the Collector, also Chief Coordinator of Akshaya, added.