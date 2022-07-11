Caution against African swine fever in Kerala

The highly contagious viral disease of pigs does not pose a threat to humans

The State has tightened bio-security measures following an alert from the Centre that African swine fever has been reported in Bihar and a few northeastern States, Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani said.

African swine fever is a highly contagious viral disease of domestic and wild pigs. However, it does not pose a threat to humans. Since the disease does not have any specific treatment or vaccine, preventive measures are important, the Minister said.

As part of their precautions being adopted, the Centre has suggested an African swine fever action plan, which will be followed by all district Animal Husbandry officers. All diagnostic institutions in the State have been asked to take precautionary steps. District Animal Husbandry officers have been asked to intensify surveillance and to report in the event of fever or fever death in pig farms.

All pig farms in the State have been directed to strengthen bio-security measures and to make waste management a priority.

The Minister said that a seminar would be organised on Tuesday to create awareness among pig farmers on the precautions that need to be taken to prevent African swine fever. A control room (phone 0471-2732151) has been readied at the Animal Disease Project at Kudappanakkunnu for disease surveillance and reporting. Facilities for the diagnosis of African swine fever has been made at the Institute of Animal Health & Veterinary Biologicals at Palode.

All officials at check posts have been asked to strengthen disease surveillance and health check-up of pigs being brought from other States at the border check posts.