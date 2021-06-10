Kerala

Caution advised against overuse of medicines

People have been advised against excessive use of medicines, as it may lead to many ailments, including mucormycosis.

Participating in a webinar organised by the Field Outreach Bureau (FOB) of the Central government on post-COVID issues related to head, nose, and throat on Thursday, ENT surgeon M.C. Pradeep Kumar also warned against the dangers of self-treatment.

He said excessive use of medicines and self-treatment could result in poor immunity. “A lot of people have been found to be treating themselves and taking medicines on the basis of information they get from social media. Many have been found consuming iron tablets without doctor’s prescription,” he said, warning that uncontrolled use of medicines could lead to negative results.

He advised people to ensure good sleep and rest and find ways to avoid stress post-COVID. “At least a month’s rest is needed after one recovers from COVID,” he said.

Field publicity officer Prajit Kumar M.V. and field publicity assistant C. Udayakumar spoke.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2021 6:02:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/caution-advised-against-overuse-of-medicines/article34780938.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY