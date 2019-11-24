Caught up in 90s nostalgia

The 1990s village setting of Varthakal Ithuvare is so convincing that even the makers are so lost in it, and end up replicating even the narrative style and presentation from that era. Though only around two hours in duration, the experience is akin to getting stuck inside a dysfunctional time machine that just will not move an inch forward or backward.

Directed by Manoj Nair, the movie revolves around a petty theft in the village. A gold chain has gone missing from one of the houses here. A revolutionary message is found scribbled on the walls of the house.

Two policemen, Vinayan (Siju Wilson) and Mathews (Vinay Fort), are on the lookout for the thief. But, the intense rivalry between them make them work at cross purposes. At the same time, an infamous criminal is said to be on the loose.

Now, we have seen in recent years how a petty theft can be turned into engrossing cinema, in films like Thondimuthalum Drisksakshiyum. Here though, the intention seems to be to never even accidentally appeal to the audience.

Half the time is spent on showing us the green splendour and nostalgic scenes from the village, peppered with a handful of similar-sounding songs that appear at the most inopportune moments, like when the policeman is on hot pursuit of a thief.

A host of characters make their appearance, from the editor of an evening daily to the priest of the local church, all of whom end up as unintentional caricatures of characters from yesteryear. The investigation is so long-winded that we just give up hope of there being any mystery worth savouring in the end. Right then, the scriptwriters pull out the big twist which is, as expected, underwhelming.

Stale news

More than a tribute to the 1990s, which the movie was touted as, it appears to be a script that saw the light of the day a few decades too late. Varthakal Ithuvare has only stale news to offer.

S.R. Praveen