Caught between principle and party, Sandeep Varier says it’s for BJP to take a call

Sulking BJP State committee member Sandeep Varier has left it to the party to take a decision about his future. Although he says his staying away from campaigning for the BJP State general secretary C. Krishnakumar in Palakkad byelection will not affect the prospects of the party candidate, Mr. Varier is confident he could have made an impact.

In a chat with The Hindu, Mr. Varier reaffirmed that he was weighing no options. “I’m not planning anything. I shall act according to the changing situation. But I shall continue to be a dedicated karyakartha of the BJP,” he said.

Expresses disappointment

Mr. Varier expressed his disappointment with the BJP leadership after he was persistently ignored and insulted by the party. The denial of a seat on the stage during a party election convention held here over a week ago precipitated the standoff, prompting him stay away from electioneering completely.

Mr. Varier agreed that several leaders of other parties had called him in the last few days. “They called me to ascertain what was happening. They were no calls or invites from other parties,” he said, adding that he had not thought about deserting the BJP for another party.

However, Mr. Varier said political dogmatism had no place in a mature democracy. According to him, a mature democratic society should view people shifting political sides liberally. “It’s a personal choice, like the food we eat and the dress we wear. Changing of ideologies and opinions should be seen with a large heart. That’s democratic maturity,” he said.

Role in victory

Acquiescing the reactions of some BJP leaders that he was an insignificant, lame duck leader, Mr. Varier said he is a humble party worker. But he claimed that he played a significant role in the victory of the BJP in Palakkad municipal elections.

“During the municipal elections, I worked for the party in the 28 wards where the BJP won. And all the BJP councillors were highly appreciative of my work,” he said.

Impertinence, he said, is part of no profession, particularly politics. Leaders, especially as they climb the steps of authority, should be down to earth. “I always prefer to be a social worker, serving people around me,” he said.