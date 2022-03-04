Cattle races back in vogue again after COVID break

While fans look forward to gala events, activists consider it a cruel and illegal sport

A pair of bulls sprinting through the slush, jockeys harnessing energy, and a dense, buzzing crowd. Cattle races are not an alien concept in Kerala and currently maramadi and kannupoottu competitions have resumed in many districts after an extended, pandemic-induced break.

While patrons and fans are looking forward to the gala events, animal rights activists consider it a cruel and illegal sport.

“Despite the Kerala High Court banning the use of bulls as performing animals, kannupoottu and maramadi competitions are common in many districts, mainly Malappuram, Palakkad, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta. We have approached the authorities demanding strict action,” says M.N. Jayachandran, former member of the Kerala State Animal Welfare Board and secretary of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

Thankachan, a 75-year-old farmer and a veteran in the field, says cattle races are an integral part of Kerala’s agrarian culture and they are only trying to keep the tradition alive.

“I have been taking my bulls to cattle races for the past 55 years and there is no cruelty involved. We have travelled across the State and my bulls have won more than 100 races. For us farmers it’s an event like boat race and the bulls are specially trained for this. If we can conduct elephant races in Kerala, what is the point in banning bulls,” he asks.

He says the race scene is slowly getting back on track after the COVID-19 outbreak and the events always see fervent participation. His bulls Poru and Kola are raised with extra care, fed on a special diet that include mutton and milk. They have been on the field for the last 11 years and the pair is quite popular in the racing circuit.

“They were bought as six-month-old calves and raised with much affection. In southern Kerala there are three persons controlling the bulls, but in northern districts such as Palakkad there will be only one jockey. Instead of using cords that hurt the animals, he will stand holding the tails for balance.”

In 2015, a Division Bench of the High Court held that the notification of the Centre banning the use of bulls as performing animals was applicable to kaalapoottu, kannupoottu, and maramadi.

Mr. Jayachandran says apart from holding tails of the animals, some jockeys stealthily use sharp objects such as nails to increase the pace.

“They hold the tail to navigate the bulls and though they argue there is no open whipping, there are jockeys who bite the tail forcing them to run faster. We should remember that the bulls are not racing animals like horses, but grazing animals. Very often people place bets on the bulls and there is a lot of money involved. Despite the High Court preventing it and our repeated interventions, the practice goes on,” adds Mr. Jayachandran.